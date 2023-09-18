Website issues hamper Pet Photo Contest’s final week Published 5:31 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

Sometimes when it rains, it pours.

And, that’s the way it seems with the Humane Society of Pike County’s 2024 Pet Photo Contest.

Donna Brockmann, HSPC president, said, once again, there are website issues with the contest’s voting site

“Voting images are not showing up, however, the votes are being registered,” Brockmann said. “So, we were encouraging everyone to go ahead and vote and do so with the assurance that their votes will count at www.pikehumane.org.”

However, those who don’t feel comfortable voting on line at this time are encouraged to go to one to one of the on-site voting locations-Guynn’s Income Tax and Bookkeeping Services, Haisten, Shipman & Wiggins and Jinright’s Hilside Antiques to cast their votes.”

Votes may also be cast via mail to PO Box 296, Troy., AL 36081. All votes postmarked by 5 p.m. September 22 will be counted.

Brockmann said hopes are the website issue will be resolved and the votes will show up as registered.

The last opportunity to vote in the 2024 HSPC’s Pet Photo Contest will be 5 p.m. Friday, September 22.

Brockmann expressed appreciation to those who have cast votes in the 2024 Pet Photo Contest and to those who will before the September 22 deadline.

“Voting is very important because the funds from the Pet Photo Contest and the 2024 Pet Photo Calendar sales support the HSPC’s annual spay/neuter clinic,” Brockmann said. “The more animals that are spayed/neutered the fewer unwanted dogs and cats there are in our county so everyone benefits from these two fundraising projects.”

The 2024 Pet Photo Contest ends at 5 p.m. Friday, September 22.