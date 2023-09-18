Skills for Success seminar Sept. 26 Published 5:32 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

The Pike County Economic Development Corporation and the Pike County Chamber of Commerce will host a “Skills for Success” Lunch and Learn seminar on industry specific training for adults and students at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 26. The luncheon will be at the PCED building at 100 Industrial Boulevard in Troy.

The Skills for Success seminar will include training in fiber, heavy equipment and advanced manufacturing.

The event is sponsored by the Pike County Economic Development Corporation and the Pike County Chamber of Commerce and presented by Enterprise State Community College.

The cost of the event is $10 and lunch will be provided.

Register at pikecoc.com at 100 Industrial Blvd. Troy.