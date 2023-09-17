Pike County dominates Northside Methodist Published 8:31 am Sunday, September 17, 2023

The Pike County Bulldogs(2-1, 2-1) picked up a Class 3A, Region 2 win over the Northside Methodist Knights (1-3, 1-2) by a score of 47-0 on Friday night.

The Bulldogs outgained Northside Methodist 402 yards to just 77 yards. PCHS rolled up 169 yards on the ground and 233 yards through the air with five plays over 60 yards, all going for scores, in the win. The Pike County defense also forced two turnovers and the PCHS offense went 5-for-6 on third downs. The Dawg defense held the Knights to just 2-for-13 on third downs.

Pike County wasted no time getting on the scoreboard with Nemo Williams giving PCHS a 7-0 lead with 10:02 left in the first quarter on a 1-yard run. Williams carried the ball five times for 50 yards on the drive, accounting for all of the Bulldogs’ yardage.

Next, Pike County quarterback Omari Barrow threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Braylin Jackson with 6:10 left in the opening period to put the Dawgs up 14-0. After Jackson intercepted a Northside pass, Barrow then heaved a 75-yard touchdown pass to Kam Christian to give PCHS a 21-0 lead with 2:56 left in the first quarter.

Williams struck again in the second quarter when he scored on an 87-yard run to extend the lead to 28-0 with 10:40 left in the half. Jackson then returned a punt 86 yards for another PCHS touchdown with 6:05 left in the half to go up 35-0. The Dawgs took that lead into halftime.

The teams agreed to play with a running clock in the second half. Pike County added a 71-yard touchdown pass from Barrow to Jackson with 2:02 left in the third quarter. The PAT was no good and Pike County maintained a 41-0 lead. In the fourth quarter, Cornelius Griffin Jr. threw his first career touchdown pass to A’travyn Davenport on a 13-yard pass to give PCHS the 47-0 win.

Williams finished the game with 157 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries. Barrow completed 4-of-5 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns. Jackson had a big day in all three phases of the game. He caught two passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns on offense, while recording one tackle, one pass breakup and an interception on defense. He also returned a punt for an 88-yard touchdown.

Que Carter led the PCHS defense with nine tackles, 4.5 tackles-for-loss, 2.5 sacks and a pass breakup. Markelis Hobdy tallied 10 tackles and one tackle-for-loss.

Pike County is back on the road this coming Friday for another region contest against Opp on Sept. 22.