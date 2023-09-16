Reeltown runs to win over Goshen in Top 10 matchup Published 7:48 am Saturday, September 16, 2023

The Class 2A No. 10 Goshen Eagles dropped a 2A, Region 3 contest to the No. 5 Reeltown Rebels by a score of 43-25 on Friday.

Reeltown jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 68-yard run and extended that lead to 13-0 early in the second quarter on a 24-yard pass. Goshen cut that lead to 13-6 when Jamauri McClure exploded for a 61-yard run. The PAT was no good.

Reeltown stretched the lead to 21-6 on a 17-yard pass and two-point conversion and then added a 40-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 27-6 late in the half. Just before halftime, though, McClure scored again on a 65-yard to cut the Rebel lead to 27-12 at halftime. The PAT was no good again.

McClure opened the second half with a three-yard touchdown run. A two-point attempt failed and Reeltown’s lead sat at 27-18. Reeltown scored on a 15-yard run and took a 35-18 lead into the final period.

Reeltown scored on a 10-yard run early in the fourth to take a 43-18 lead. Goshen added a 5-yard touchdown run from Szemerick Andrews to cut the lead to 43-25 but that was as close as the Eagles would get.

Goshen earned 319 total yards, while Reeltown piled up 400 yards. Goshen netted 251 yards on the ground, while Reeltown churned on 303 yards rushing. The Eagles also turned the ball over twice and Reeltown had no turnovers.

McClure led the Goshen offense with 151 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries, while Jayden McNabb rushed for 81 yards on 16 carries. He also completed 4-of-7 passes for 68 yards and two interceptions. Tyler McLendon caught one pass for 37 yards.

Landon Chandler was all over the field for the Eagles on defense, recording 19 tackles and three tackles-for-loss. Andrews netted five tackles and one tackle-for-loss, while McNabb earned seven tackles and one tackle-for-loss.

Goshen will try to get back on track next week at home for another region game against LaFayette.