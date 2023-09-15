Troy University Homecoming set for Oct. 7 Published 7:25 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

The Troy University Appreciation Day Parade is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, October 7 and all Trojan alumni and supporters are invited to participate. The parade is hosted by the Pike County Chamber of Commerce.

Dan Smith, City of Troy recreation director, said signup for the highly-anticipated Troy homecoming parade is open until September 29.

The Troy University Appreciation Day Parade is an event for all those with the Troy University Trojan spirit.

“The 2023 Troy University Appreciation Day Parade is shaping up to be one of the best ever,” Smith said. “Of course, Troy University’s Sound of the South is always a highlight of the parade and this year we have 10 high school bands that will participate. That’s the largest number of high school bands we’ve had in 20 years and that’s exciting.”

Now and moving forward, Smith said the motto is “Bring Back the Bands” and, in so doing, Troy University’s Appreciation Day Parade will become larger and larger.

However, Smith said the parade is bands and much more.

The Troy University Homecoming Parade will also feature entries from the university, the community and businesses, all in support and acknowledgement of Troy University.

“All entries must highlight Troy University in some way, as we celebrate the homecoming of our hometown university,” Smith said. “Parade participants are encouraged to find creative ways to acknowledge appreciation for and pride in Troy University.”

The parade lineup will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, October 7 on South Three Notch Street near Walt’s Gym and will follow a downtown Troy route.

“There will be good places for viewing the parade all along the route,” Smith said. “And, we expect a large and appreciative group of ‘Trojans.’”

To register an entry in the 2023 Troy University Appreciation Day Parade, contact the Pike County Chamber of Commerce at pikecoc.com or call 334-566-2294.