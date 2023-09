TB&T Athletes of the Week (9/8-9/14) Published 4:27 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

MALE



Nemo Williams

Pike County High School

In Pike County’s win over Ashford last week, Nemo Williams earned 15 carries for 110 yards on offense, while totaling seven tackles, three tackles-for-loss, two sacks and a forced fumble on defense.

FEMALE

Cara Rushing

Pike Liberal Arts School

In two games this week, Rushing tallied 22 kills, 15 digs and two aces as the Lady Patriots start off the volleyball season 3-0 in area play.