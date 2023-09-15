Search underway for traditional music CD Published 7:31 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

The Brundidge Historical Society is set for a “Celebration Season” beginning the last weekend in October by honoring the town’s proud heritage in the peanut butter industry and its 30th year celebration of the Peanut Butter Festival.

Then, in November the BHS will celebrate the 20th year of the historical society’s original folk life play and Alabama’s Official Folk Life Play, “Come Home, It’s Suppertime.”

“The BHS is making plans for activities and events to surround each milestone events,” said Mernette Bray, event committee.

“And, for one event, the committee needs to locate a CD that was recorded at a temporary studio once in downtown Brundidge.”

The CD, Bray said, is titled “Off the Porch Strong” and features old-time sacred songs, and traditional songs of the rural South.

The featured singers and groups are: Duran Burton, Amanda Smothers, the Lighthouse String Ensemble, Ron Jackson, Nicholas Cooper, Lenora Senn, Broken Strings Bluegrass Band, Lenny Trawick and Pete Jordan, Jr, Shelia Jackson, The Sheppards, the WPA Scratch Band, Mia Spurlock and Sheila Kay Adams.

However, the BHS has located only one the “Off the Porch Strong” CDs and it has a slight defect.

“So, if anyone has one of the CDs, and would loan it to the BHS so additional copies may be made, it would be greatly appreciated,” Bray said.

Bray said hopes are to also have CDs from Lenny Trawick’s “Back During Hard Times, which is a recording of the songs and music in the first production of “Come Home, It’s Suppertime” in 2002.

The contact numbers for the BHS is 1-256-590-7142, 735-3675 and 735-2200.