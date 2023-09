Portion of County Road 2275 to be closed Monday Published 12:39 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

County Road 2275 at the intersection of County Road 2288 in Pike County, outside of Troy, will be closed from Monday, Sept. 18, at 8 a.m. until Thursday, September 21, at 4:30 p.m. for crossdrain replacements.