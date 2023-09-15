Pike Lib Volleyball tops Goshen in area clash

Published 12:52 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

Goshen’s Alyssa Sparks spikes the ball against Pike Lib. (Photo by April Brown/ABC Photography)

The Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots picked up a Class 2A, Area 5 win over the Goshen Lady Eagles by a score of 3-0 on Thursday.

Pike Lib won all three sets 25-16, 25-18 and 25-21. The win moves Pike Lib to a 3-0 area record and 5-3 overall record.

Pike Lib’s Anna Cate Friday earns a kill against Goshen. (Photo by April Brown/ABC Photography)

Addie Renfroe led the Lady Patriots with 10 assists, five kills and seven digs, while Anna Cate Friday tallied four kills and four blocks. Alissa Barron earned five kills and 11 digs, Amaia Vargas totaled 14 digs and Emma Baker earned two kills. Cara Rushing also totaled seven kills and five digs, while Amy Ramage chipped in with eight assists, three digs, two aces and two kills.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The junior varsity Lady Patriots also defeated Goshen 2-0, winning both sets 25-18 and 25-17. Eleanor Rice earned five assists, two kills and two aces, while Julianne Meyer tallied six aces and four kills. Holly Stephens also earned three aces and two kills. Mary Holland Stephens totaled one ace and two kills, while Gabby Gore had six aces and three assists.

On Thursday, Pike County also dropped a 3-0 Class 3A, Area 3 match to Straughn. The Zion Chapel Lady Rebels also lost a non-area match to New Brockton 3-1 on Thursday. Meanwhile, Ariton defeated Abbeville in a 3-0 sweep, taking all three sets 25-8, 25-18 and 25-9.

More newsletter

Search underway for traditional music CD

Pike County Master Gardeners donate to Pioneer Museum

Hank: Just for Mama and me

Trojan University Homecoming set for Oct. 10

Print Article

  • Polls

    Who will win the National Championship?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events