Pike Lib Volleyball tops Goshen in area clash Published 12:52 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

The Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots picked up a Class 2A, Area 5 win over the Goshen Lady Eagles by a score of 3-0 on Thursday.

Pike Lib won all three sets 25-16, 25-18 and 25-21. The win moves Pike Lib to a 3-0 area record and 5-3 overall record.

Addie Renfroe led the Lady Patriots with 10 assists, five kills and seven digs, while Anna Cate Friday tallied four kills and four blocks. Alissa Barron earned five kills and 11 digs, Amaia Vargas totaled 14 digs and Emma Baker earned two kills. Cara Rushing also totaled seven kills and five digs, while Amy Ramage chipped in with eight assists, three digs, two aces and two kills.

The junior varsity Lady Patriots also defeated Goshen 2-0, winning both sets 25-18 and 25-17. Eleanor Rice earned five assists, two kills and two aces, while Julianne Meyer tallied six aces and four kills. Holly Stephens also earned three aces and two kills. Mary Holland Stephens totaled one ace and two kills, while Gabby Gore had six aces and three assists.

On Thursday, Pike County also dropped a 3-0 Class 3A, Area 3 match to Straughn. The Zion Chapel Lady Rebels also lost a non-area match to New Brockton 3-1 on Thursday. Meanwhile, Ariton defeated Abbeville in a 3-0 sweep, taking all three sets 25-8, 25-18 and 25-9.