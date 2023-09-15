Pike Lib falls to Port St. Joe at home Published 11:41 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots (0-3) hosted the Port St. Joe Tiger Sharks (3-0) from Florida in a Friday night clash on Sept. 15 at home and fell 42-7.

Both teams remained scoreless – trading turnover-on-downs and punts – until Port St. Joe scored on a 20-yard run with 1:04 left in the first quarter to go up 7-0.

Port St. Joe scored again on a 4-yard run with 10:26 left in the second quarter and after a Pike Lib fumble, the Tiger Sharks scored on a 2-yard run to extend the lead to 21-0 with 8:56 left in the half. Port St. Joe added a 69-yard touchdown run with 5:19 left in the second quarter and took the 28-0 lead at halftime.

The Tiger Sharks opened the second half with a 42-yard scoring run to go up 35-0 and then Pike Lib finally got on the scoreboard. Kacey Morgan scored on a 40-yard run with 4:50 left in the third quarter to cut Port St. Joe’s lead to 35-7.

The Tiger Sharks finished off the game with a 42-yard touchdown pass with 7:34 left in the game to earn the 42-7 win.

Port St. Joe held Pike Lib to just 12 total yards and the Tiger Sharks tallied 407 total yards. Dawson Bradford completed 3-of-13 passes for 21 yards and Jackson Bowen caught two passes for 20 yards. On defense, Will Rice tallied seven tackles and one tackle-for-loss. John Lott earned five tackles and one tackle-for-loss. Morgan also earned an interception on defense.

For Port St. Joe, Devin Cuttinorushed for 108 yards and a touchdown along with completing 7-of-14 passes for 116 yards. Corban Butts rushed for 89 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries.

Pike Lib is off next week and hits the road on Sept. 29 to face Notasulga on Sept. 29.