Carroll stuns Charles Henderson 34-24 Published 11:37 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

By DAN SMITH

OZARK, AL – Carroll High School scored four touchdowns in the second half – including three in the final four minutes of the game – to overcome a 24-7 deficit and stun Charles Henderson High 34-24 Friday night in a Class 5A, Region 2 matchup in Ozark’s Matthews Stadium.

The Trojans slip to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in Region 2 competition, while the Eagles improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in Region play.

CHHS knew Carroll senior quarterback Keyshawn Cole could be a factor in the final outcome, and that was the case, as Cole rushed for 115 yards on 16 carries while scoring two touchdowns, both coming in the second half, while also passing for 182 yards and one touchdown on the night.

It took CHHS only three plays in the game to get on the scoreboard, when senior running back Zack Coleman would not be denied on a 70-yard touchdown romp, breaking multiple tackles before dragging two defenders into the end zone for the score. Nik Peerson was good on the extra point for the 7-0 lead with 11:17 still remaining in the first quarter.

The Trojans went up 14-0 in the second quarter on a 25-yard run by Coleman, as the senior led CHHS and all rushers in the game with an impressive 217 yards on only 13 carries.

Carroll scored on their next possession, when Cole hit Peyton Plott for a 14-yard TD pass play, cutting the lead to 14-7 on the extra point with 1:27 left in the half.

The Eagles pushed the ball to the CHHS 15 yard line in the final minute of the first half, but Trojan defensive back Jywon Boyd intercepted the ball in the end zone, sprinted down the Carroll High sideline, and returned the pick 106 yards for a touchdown.

Peerson kicked to make the score 21-7 at the half, and added a 41-yard field goal on the Trojans first possession of the third quarter to extend the lead to 24-7.

Cole and the Eagles refused to give up, as a kickoff return by Plott put the ball at the CHHS 25. Four plays later Cole scored on an 11-yard run and it was 24-14 with 1:07 to go in the third.

The Eagles cut the lead to 24-20 late in the game on a 7-yard TD carry by Cole, and the extra point was blocked by the Trojans with only 3:58 left in the fourth quarter.

Carroll then successfully attempted an onside kick, setting the Eagles up at the CHHS 49. It took the Eagles only two plays to score, with Lakeith Person taking it in from 19 yards out, and the Eagles led 27-24 with 3:32 to go in the game. Person gained 74 yards on the night for Carroll.

A final scoring attempt by the Trojans was not successful when Quadarious Lightner intercepted a CHHS pass and raced 55 yards for a touchdown and the 34-24 final score.

In addition to the 217 yard rushing night by Coleman, Antonio Frazier rushed for 36 yards, Boyd picked up 52 yards, while quarterback Parker Adams passed for 153 yards on the evening.

CHHS is at Beauregard High School next Friday for another Class 5A, Region 2 matchup.