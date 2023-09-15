Ariton drops region contest to GW Long Published 11:40 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

The Class 2A No. 9-ranked Ariton Purple Cats (1-3, 1-1) fell 33-27 to the GW Long Rebels (2-1, 2-0) in a 2A, Region 2 showdown.

Ariton managed to jump out to a 14-7 lead in the first quarter and held on to a 21-13 lead at halftime, but the Rebels owned the second half. Long took a 27-21 lead in the third quarter but Ariton tied things up 27-27 in the fourth quarter only for Long to pull back out to a 33-27 lead late. The Rebels would hang on to that lead for the region win.

Ariton managed to roll up a season high 393 yards of offense with 314 yards rushing and 79 yards passing.

Ian Senn had a big night for the Cats, rushing for 257 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. Tristen Silavent also scored a rushing touchdown. Jessie Pelham caught on epass for 44 yards and a score.

Ian Senn completed 5-of-10 passes for 79 yards and a touchdown. Tristen McGuire also caught two passes for 24 yards. Ian Senn also return two kicks for 46 yards.

On defense, Miles Tyler led Ariton with 13 tackles, while Trevor Johnston, Pelham, Gabe Jones and Trey Connell earned six tackles each Ian Senn earned six tackles and an interception and Jamarion Govan recorded seven tackles and one fumble recovery. Trey Connell also tallied eight tackles.

Ariton will look to get back into the “win” column next week as they travel to Zion Chapel for another 2A, Region 2 game.

In other area games, Pike County dominated Northside Methodist 47-0 in a Class 3A, Region 2 game, while Goshen lost its region game with Reeltown 43-25. Zion Chapel also picked up a region win over Samson 22-20. Next week, Goshen travels to LaFayette in another region game. Zion Chapel hosts Ariton in a region game, as well. Also, Pike County will play Opp on the road in a region game.