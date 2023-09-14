Troy lands JUCO defensive back Samson Israel Published 10:42 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

On Wednesday, junior college (JUCO) defensive back Samson Israel announced his commitment to further his college football career at Troy University.

Israel is a Douglasville, Ga., native, that had offers from schools like Georgia State, Akron and Maryland coming out of high school before starting his career at Coahoma Community College in Mississippi.

In 2022, Israel tallied 33 tackles, one tackle-for-loss, five interceptions and four pass breakups from his cornerback position. The 6-foot, 160-pound defensive back and his CCC teammates started the season with a 62-7 loss to East Central Community College last week.

Israel committed to Troy over offers from schools like Middle Tennessee and UNLV.

The Trojans have hit the JUCO ranks in the past year with signings and commitments. Israel is the fifth JUCO defensive back that has committed to Troy this year.

Israel joins fellow JUCO defensive backs Cary Grant, EJ Fisk, Navarion Benson and Kris Robinson in committing to Troy. The Trojans’ 2024 Recruiting Class also features high school commitments from Charles Henderson (Troy) athlete Jywon Boyd, Baker athlete Kevin Beckham, McAdory linebacker J’Quan Mason, Westlake (Ga.) offensive lineman Dominic Steward, Booker T. Washington (Tuskegee) athlete Elijah Hall Jr., Montgomery-Catholic quarterback Caleb McCreary, Jacksonville quarterback Jim Ogle, Jefferson (Ga.) offensive lineman Brian Senter and West Jefferson (La.) receiver Shaun Nicholas.