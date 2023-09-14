Pike County Salvation Army prepares for holiday season Published 1:25 pm Thursday, September 14, 2023

The Pike County Salvation Army’s Advisory Board met Wednesday to set a plan for the very busy and quickly upcoming holiday season.

Donna Kidd, director, expressed appreciation to the board members for their dedicated and continuing service.

“We are entering a very busy time with many opportunities to be involved with making the holidays brighter for those in need in our community,” Kidd said. “Already, we are beginning to accept applications for the Angel Tree and adoptions could begin within two weeks.”

And, already, camp stew connoisseurs are asking when the Pike County Salvation Army’s famous Carter Sanders’ camp stew be on sale.

Already, Kidd has the answer. Thursday, November 2.

“We will begin accepting orders … now,” Kidd said. “Just call the store at 808-1069 with your name, phone number and how man quarts you want and your order will be placed.”

The camp stew will remain at $10 which is the best food deal in town or all around, Kidd said.

And, somewhere in the very near distance, there’s the ringing of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Bell.

This year, the Red Kettle Campaign will begin the third week in November.

“We have a very dedicated core group of volunteers but, we need volunteers to help meet et the continuing needs in our community,” Kidd said. “So, we invite and encourage individuals, families, neighborhoods, churches, civic clubs, schools, organizations, businesses and industries to be bell ringers. We encourage individuals and groups to issue challenges to other individuals and groups – coaches, politicians, city officials, fire departments. That’s fun and exciting and it pays dividends.

The Pike County Salvation Army will have the concession stand at The Vine’s holiday movie TBA. Admission to the movie will be a canned food item that will benefit the Salvation Army’s food pantry.

Those who would like to volunteer with the Pike County Salvation Army my do so by calling 808-1069.