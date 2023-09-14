Charles Henderson jumps to No. 3 in 5A

Published 10:51 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

The Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) released its weekly Top 10 poll in each classification on Wednesday and the Charles Henderson Trojans landed at No. 3 in Class 5A.

The Trojans move up to No. 4 from No. 4 this week after dominating Greenville by a score of 39-6 last Friday. Charles Henderson fell from No. 2 to No. 4 after a week one loss to Mary G. Montgomery. Mary Montgomery now sits at No. 4 in Class 7A.

Pleasant Grove is the new No. 1 team in 5A after Ramsay fell to No. 2 this week. Rounding out the rest of 5A’s Top 10 is Gulf Shores, Moody, UMS-Wright, Cnetral-Clay County, Faith-Mobile, Leeds and Beauregard.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

In Class 2A, Goshen fell to No. 10 from No. 7 after losing to No. 2-ranked Highland Home last week. Ariton also moved up to No. 9 from No. 10 after defeating Geneva County 35-6 a week ago.

BB Comer sits at No. 1 in 2A with Highland Home still at No. 2. Pigsah, Fyffee, Reeltown, Vincent, Tuscaloosa Academy and Luverne fill out the rest of the Top 10 ahead of Ariton and Goshen.

More Sports

Troy lands JUCO defensive back Samson Israel

Area Volleyball: Lady Trojans fall to Brantley

Top 10 Clash: Goshen faces No. 5 Reeltown on the road

Zion Chapel prepares for physical region game with Samson

Print Article

  • Polls

    Who will win the National Championship?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events