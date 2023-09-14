Charles Henderson jumps to No. 3 in 5A Published 10:51 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

The Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) released its weekly Top 10 poll in each classification on Wednesday and the Charles Henderson Trojans landed at No. 3 in Class 5A.

The Trojans move up to No. 4 from No. 4 this week after dominating Greenville by a score of 39-6 last Friday. Charles Henderson fell from No. 2 to No. 4 after a week one loss to Mary G. Montgomery. Mary Montgomery now sits at No. 4 in Class 7A.

Pleasant Grove is the new No. 1 team in 5A after Ramsay fell to No. 2 this week. Rounding out the rest of 5A’s Top 10 is Gulf Shores, Moody, UMS-Wright, Cnetral-Clay County, Faith-Mobile, Leeds and Beauregard.

In Class 2A, Goshen fell to No. 10 from No. 7 after losing to No. 2-ranked Highland Home last week. Ariton also moved up to No. 9 from No. 10 after defeating Geneva County 35-6 a week ago.

BB Comer sits at No. 1 in 2A with Highland Home still at No. 2. Pigsah, Fyffee, Reeltown, Vincent, Tuscaloosa Academy and Luverne fill out the rest of the Top 10 ahead of Ariton and Goshen.