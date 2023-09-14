Brundidge Historical Society gears up for ‘Celebration Season’ Published 1:30 pm Thursday, September 14, 2023

The Brundidge Historical Society is set for a Celebration Season beginning the last weekend in October by honoring the town’s heritage in the peanut butter industry and its 30th year celebration of the Peanut Butter Festival.

In November, the BHS will also celebrate the 20th year of the historical society’s award-winning, original folklife play “Come Home, It’s Suppertime.”

The BHS is making plans for activities and event surround each milestone event.

And, for one to happen, the BHS needs to located a CD that was recorded at studio that was once in downtown Brundidge.

The CE titled “Off the Porch Strong” features old-time sacred songs, and sounds of the rural South.

The featured groups singers are: Duran Burton, Amanda Smothers, the Lighthouse String Ensemboe, Ron Jackson, Nicholas Cooper, Lenora Senn, Broken Strings Bluegass Band, Lenny Trawick and Pete Jordan, Jr,, Shelia Jackson, The Sheppars, WPA Scratch Band, ?? Spurlock and Sheila Kay Adams.

However, the BHS had located only one “Off the Porch Strong” CD and it has one defect. So, in anyone has a one of the CDs, the loan of it would be greatly appreciated so additional copies could be made.

Hope are to have CDs made from Lenny Trawick, “Back During Hard Times, which is a recording of the songs in the first production of “Come Home, It’s Suppertime.”