Benefit for Ben at Harmony Park Published 12:18 pm Thursday, September 14, 2023

A Benefit for Ben McQuagge of the Mt. Moriah community has been planned for September 23 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. September 23 at Harmony Park.

McQuagge is undergoing treatments at MD Anderson and his medical insurance has “tapped out” said, Randy Griffin. “The Benefit for Ben is being held to help with the expenses of his cancer treatments.’

McQuagge is a 12 veteran and has eight years in law enforcement, Griffin said.

The benefit at Harmony Park will feature live music and will include a silent auction, raffles and a bounce house for kids.

“We’ll have great food including chicken plates for $12 and a barbecue sandwich snack lunch for $10,” Griffin said.

Pre-sale food tickets are available at the BBQ House on Highway 231 north of Troy.

Following the Benefit for Ben at Harmony Park motorcyclists are invited to participate in a Motorcycle Ride for Ben at 4 p.m. beginning at the BBQ House and will circle back to the BBQ House.

A $20 donation for each rider will also benefit Ben McQuagge as he moves forward with his treatments at MD Anderson.

“All sales proceeds and donations will go directly to Ben and his family for the medical expenses of his treatments,” Griffin said. “The family is grateful for the community’s support and prayers during Ben’s battle with cancer.”