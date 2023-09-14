ATR Cats in Luverne hosts fundraiser Published 12:21 pm Thursday, September 14, 2023

ATR Cats is also known as Animal Tails Rescue located in Luverne.

Hope Majors said ATR Cats is a 501c3 and, of coarse and as with so many rescues, there is little to no funding. Again, as with many they depend heavily on donations. The cats are a really big growing concern for the community. So many are not spayed /neutered so the population increases in such a small town. Medical treatment for the sick/ injured, spay/neuter for one’s that are not, food, cleaning supplies, shelter etc. is all needed in a huge way.

This fund raiser is to help with all of that. Trying to get the community involved and aware as well as giving businesses an opportunity to donate to show their support. Each business has donated items including merchandise, gift cards, etc. This is where we generate a prize package for everyone to buy a chance to win them. By doing this it gives everyone a fun and eventful time to see what those businesses offer and how they support this Rescue.

We will run it until Friday, Sept 22. We will the draw for each prize. On Saturday September 23, we will announce each winner and as they receive their prize. We will get pictures with the winner and business they bought a chance for to post. Chances are one for $3 or if you purchase five or more your price will be $2 each. You may go to Facebook page @ATR Cats. . Follow instructions to purchase your chance through there. or you may visit the Rescue to purchase a chance.