Area Volleyball: Lady Trojans fall to Brantley Published 10:09 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans fell 3-0 to the Brantley Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday.

Charles Henderson was swept 25-23, 25-13 and 25-22 in each set. Jordan Owens led the Lady Trojans with eight kills, two aces and seven digs, while Bess Dunn earned two kills and two digs. Abbey Key chipped in with two kills and two digs.

The Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots (4-3, 2-0) won 3-0 over Barbour County on Tuesday, as well. The Lady Patriots won 25-12, 25-9 and 25-18 in each set.

Additionally, Goshen fell 3-2 to Luverne. The Pike County Lady Bulldogs fell 3-0 to New Brockton, also.