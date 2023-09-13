Troy City Councils hears first readings of proposed ordinance amendments Published 10:40 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

At the Sept. 12 Troy City Council Meeting, the council heard the first reading of a number of proposed city ordinance amendments along with the second reading of proposed zoning ordinances amendments.

The Council heard the first reading of proposed amendments to the city’s Personnel, Policies and Procedures. Also, the first reading of amendments to the city’s Utilities and Services Ordinance were read. The biggest change from these proposed amendments would see the alteration of deposit rates for certain individuals.

The city has a fixed rate for deposits required when setting up utilities for a home in Troy. This amendment would not change that rate unless a person shuts off their utilities owing more money than what the deposit amount is. In that case, if the person ever wants to turn utilities back on in Troy it would allow the city to charge that person a higher rate for the deposit. This would affect no other people attempting to turn on utilities in the future.

The council will hear the second reading and hold a public hearing before voting on the amendment proposals at the next council meeting.

The council also heard the second reading for proposed amendments to the city’s zoning ordinances. Among these proposed changes includes updates to the city’s R1, R2, R3 and A1 residential zoning districts, updates to the C1 and C4 commercial zoning districts and updates to the C3 zoning district. It also updates site access and performance standards ordinances. A public hearing was held after the second reading and the Council unanimously passed the proposed amendments.

In other business, the Council unanimously approved the reappointment of Frank Murphy to the City of Troy Airport Committee. The council also approved a request to enter into a professional services agreement with Helmsing Leach, a law firm, to help negotiate an updated contract with AT&T for use of the city’s utility poles.

The Council also approved a request to apply for a Fluoridation Grant from the Alabama Department of Public Health in the amount of $21,280. This grant is designed to help city’s control the adjustment of fluoride in public water to reduce potential tooth decay.

Additionally, the Council heard a request from Dr. James Wright of the Troy Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity for funding for the alumni chapter’s Kappa League Program, which serves high school students from Charles Henderson, Goshen and Pike County High Schools.

“Kappa League is an instructional leadership program designed to aide young men of high school age grow and develop their leadership talents,” Wright said. “Kappa League provides both challenging and rewarding experiences to enhance their lives.”

Wright said that Kappa League helps students prepare for job interviews and other future life events. The Council told Wright that they would take his request under consideration.

The next Troy City Council Meeting will be held on Sept. 27 at 5 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Troy City Hall. A public work session will be held at 4 p.m. upstairs in the Council’s conference room.