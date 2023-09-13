Pet Photo Contest enters home stretch

Published 5:45 pm Wednesday, September 13, 2023

By Jaine Treadwell

The leaders currently: ZOEY loved by Lee Reeves 1,103 Votes KOSHKA (In Memory) Campus Cat 425 Votes BENTLEY loved by Nell Haigh 255 Votes KATIE loved by Dr. Pat Block 250 Votes SUEDE loved by Danita Richardson 247 Votes

At 5 p.m.  on September 11, the opportunity to enter a pet in the Humane Society of Pike County’ 2024 Pet Photo Contest ended.

Donna Brockmann, HSPC president, said 81 much loved pets were entered. However, any mail-in entries with the final postmark of September 11 will be added.

At the closing time Zoey, loved by Lee Reeves, was far ahead in the voting with 1,103 votes. Koshka the Campus Cat was in second place with 425 vote with a close cluster of three, Bentley (Nell Haigh), Katie (Dr. Pat Block) and Suede (Danita Richard) all within five votes of each other.

However, Brockmann said as 5 p.m. September 22 nears, traditionally voting will pick up.

“We ask pet owners, family, friends, colleagues, neighbors, everyone, to please consider voting in our contest even if you don’t have a ‘pony’ in the show,” Brockman said. “The more votes we ‘harness’, the more funds we’ll have next year to allocate during our spay/neuter clinic.”

Brockmann expressed appreciation to all those who entered their pets and those who have voted for their favorite pet(s) and the on-site businesses that will continue to accept votes until the deadline.

Voting will continue online at www.pikehumane.org and onsite at Guynn’s Income Tax and Bookkeeping Services, Haisten, Shipman & Wiggins and Jinright’s Hillside Antiques in Troy until 5 p.m. Friday, September 22. Mail-in votes postmarked by September 22 will be counted.

