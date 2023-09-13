Local arts organizations receive ASCA funding Published 5:42 pm Wednesday, September 13, 2023

At its September quarterly meeting in Montgomery, the Alabama State Council on the Arts awarded 194 grants totaling $3,207,800 to 155 organizations across the state.

The Council on the Arts is the official state agency for the support and development of the arts in Alabama.

Four arts related organizations in Pike County received six grants totaling $43,000.

The Troy Arts Council received $4,300 for “Artrageous Interactive Experience.” The Troy Pike Cultural Arts Center received $13,300 for “Lights, Camera, Action!”

The Pioneer Museum of Alabama received $3,800 for its annual Pioneer Days.

Troy University received three grants totaling $21,600. The grant awards were $5,600 for the Yellowhammer Film Festival, $7,100 for the Department of Art and Design artist residency and $8,900 for ArtSpark Montgomery Art Series.

Dr. Elliot Knight, Executive Director of the Council, emphasized the pivotal role of funding in fostering a vibrant arts scene throughout Alabama:

“The funds awarded through our grant-making process serve as investments in our creative economy, and strengthen cultural expression, provide curriculum-based arts education for students, and increase lifelong learning opportunities for all citizens,” Knight said.

The grants, distributed following a highly competitive process, are set to make a profound impact on the arts landscape by supporting public programs in arts education, community arts, folk arts, literary arts, dance, music, theatre, and visual arts. A portion of these funds will go towards innovative public offerings and educational programs, while others will help preserve and highlight artistic traditions through festivals, concerts, exhibitions, artist residencies, and workshops.