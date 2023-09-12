Trojans looking for four full quarters against Carroll Published 11:51 am Tuesday, September 12, 2023

The Charles Henderson Trojans (1-1, 1-0) are on the road again this week in another Class 5A, Region 2 game against the Carroll Eagles (2-1, 1-0) on Friday night.

The Trojans are coming off a 39-6 win against rival Greenville last Friday.

“They played hard and they played tough but we played three quarters,” CHHS Coach Quinn Hambrite said. “We have to learn how to play a four quarter game. I preached about that last year and I think we’ll get it together.

“Overall, I was pleased with their effort. The amount of time they put in last week was good. When you play a rivalry school it’s always like that. You want to beat them bad, so that’s what the kids’ mindset was and I’m proud of them.”

With teams paying plenty of attention to All-State athlete Jywon Boyd, it opens opportunities for other skill players on offense. Last week, running back Zach Coleman exploded for 193 yards and three touchdowns on just 12 carries, averaging more than 16 yards per rush.

“A lot of people fail to realize that we have a good core group of skill guys that can make plays for us,” Hambrite said. “Parker (Adams) doesn’t get to 2,000 passing yards (last year) without multiple guys to throw it to. The way Zach played last week was big for us.

“We know Jywon is going to get double teamed. If you play two-high (safety coverage) against us we’re going to run the ball. That’s what they gave us and Zach had a big night.”

Multiple Trojans had big nights on defense, as well. Linebacker Brandon Givens earned a career-high 11 tackles, while Quay Grimes earned three tackles-for-loss and two sacks. Zarion Mack also tallied six tackles and three tackles-for-loss. Jywon Boyd grabbed two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown.

“They’re stepping up big (on defense),” Hambrite said. “Brandon Givens had the biggest game he’s had since he’s been here. He had 11 tackles and a big night. Zion (Grady) got double teamed a lot and Zarion Mack had a big game. Jywon also had two interceptions and a ‘pick six’ and Terrence Thomas also had a ‘pick six’ that got called back.”

Much like on offense, with All-American Zion Grady getting double-teamed more often than not it gives opportunities to players like Mack.

“He plays all over the line for us,” Hambrite said of Mack. “It’s hard to game plan against him when you’re able to move a guy around like that. If he’s stagnant in one spot people can shift and double team him but when we move him around it helps us as a defense because they can’t game plan against him.”

Carroll opened the season with a 59-14 loss to Class 7A’s Dothan but answered by thrashing Dale County 62-30 and picking up a 27-14 region win over Rehobeth last week.

“Carroll has the athletes to run the score up,” Hambrite emphasized. “They scored 62 points two weeks ago, so you know you have to try and contain their quarterback. They also have a really good running back and (receiver) Cole Plot is really, really good, as well. He’s a shifty kid that can get loose on you.

“They are not a team you can overlook and they’re a team we expect to bring their ‘A Game.’ They are going to be competing for the top spot in the region, so we have to come with it and have a good week of practice and stay focused and play four full quarters.”

Hambrite said that he will continue to preach about playing a full game to his Trojans.

“I just want to see effort, relentless effort, and show some type of resilience during practice this week,” he said. “I’m going to make it as hard as possible on them. Complacency needs to be thrown out the door and we need to play a four quarter game.”