Obituaries, Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Earl Richard Snodgrass

(May 8, 1933 – August 25, 2023)

Earl Richard Snodgrass, age 90, of Russellville, AL and formerly of Brundidge, AL was called home to be with his Lord on Friday, August 25th, 2023 at Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield, Alabama. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Antioch Baptist Church, 3306 County Road 3310, Troy, Alabama 36079, with Pastor Brian McLendon officiating. The Snodgrass family will receive friends from 1 to 2 pm prior to the Memorial service.

Mr. Earl is survived by his son Mark (Tammie) Snodgrass, daughter, Susan Nave; Uncle Wayne (Rose) Weldy; special family friend, Nellie Swartwood; grandchildren, Heather (Brandon) Helms; Kesli (Drew) Martin; Kara (Derick) Kerr; Anthony James; great-grandchildren, Vincent Helms; Braxton, Carson and Madaline Martin; Lizzie and Bella Poores; Ashlyn Kerr; Casein James and many nieces, nephews and special friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Nellie Sue Snodgrass; His parents, Newton L. and Mattie Helen Snodgrass, six brothers and 3 sisters.

Earl was a devout Christian, husband, father, friend and pastor. Earl was also a member of the U.S. Army where he served for two years at the end of World War II. He served as a Deacon and the Director of Brotherhood at Antioch Baptist Church for many years. For almost 50 years, Earl served the Lord as a Pastor in several local churches in south Alabama.

At the age of 14, Earl fell in love with Massey Harris tractors when his Dad brought home a brand-new Massey Harris 446. This passion continued to drive Earl to restore many of his own tractors as well as tractors for others. Earl worked at a tractor dealership in his home state of Missouri before moving to Alabama to pursue a degree in Theology. After getting settled in Brundidge, Alabama, Earl worked at a Massey Ferguson dealership in Dothan as well as Henry Farm Center in Abbeville-Brundidge, Alabama. Earl eventually built a shop at home where he worked tirelessly and passionately to restore many tractors for farmers and tractor collectors near and far for over 40 years. Earl will be missed by the many friends that he met over the years as he followed his passion for not only restoring old tractors but also restoring faith by leading others to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff of the ICU and 4th floor of Helen Keller Hospital for their exceptional care and support during his final days. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the Pike County Gideon’s. P.O. Box 245, Troy, AL 36081 for the placement of Bibles.

Jill May Hancock

Jill May Hancock, 68, a resident of Almeria Community, passed away at her home on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church with Rev. David Stewart and Rev. Steve Garnett officiating. Burial will follow in Macedonia Cemetery with Gray Funeral Home directing.

Jill began working for Dixie Electric Cooperative in 1978. She loved her job and was respected by all her co-workers. Jill retired in 2017 as the warehouse accountant. She loved reading and watching Alabama Football, Roll Tide! Most of all Jill loved her family and big family gatherings. She was especially close to her nieces and nephews and helped out raising a few of them.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jonathan “Hootie” Hancock; parents, Clyde and Mary C. May; sister, Debbie May; brothers, Jack May, her twin and Kenny May.

Jill is survived by her husband, Art Hancock; sisters, Lenita (Donald) Hall and Zelda May; brothers, Spooky (Linda) May and Billy (Jane) May; sister-in-law, Kathy Hancock; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family wants to thank Jill’s caregivers, Jean Pritchett, Shae Hopkins, Zoe Lee Pritchett and Kathy Hancock.

Her nephews, Johnny Brooks, Casey Brooks, Chris Hall, David May, Brad May, L C May, Tony May, and Tommy May, will be pallbearers.

A visitation will be held at Gray Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Memorials may be made to Macedonia Cemetery Fund, c/o Doris Roten, 189 Co Rd 196, Union Springs, AL 36089 or Inverness Baptist Church, c/o Barbara Cope, 1696 Co Rd 42, Union Springs, AL 36089.

Robert Hunter Ford Jr.

Robert Hunter Ford Jr. was born on February 5, 1970, in Huntsville, Alabama. He passed away on September 5, 2023 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Fl at the age of 53. Hunter was preceded in death by his parents, Bob Ford and Wendy Ford, and his aunt Jane Shelley. He is survived by his wife Audra Ford, his siblings, Brannon Ford (Kim), Anna Smith (Gabriel), and Amy Ford. And his children, JoAnna Morgan Ford (25), Mason Hunter Ford (24), And Robert “Bobby” Hunter Ford III (17). Hunter was a 1988 graduate of Huntsville Highschool and attended the University of Alabama in both Tuscaloosa and Birmingham. While at UAB, he was the lead editor of the student newspaper. Later in life, he was a journalist for numerous papers around Alabama and on a variety of political causes out of Montgomery. He was chief in Editor at the Western Star, and he also worked for the Hoover Gazzette. Growing up he enjoyed horseback riding, fishing, playing tennis and football. His happy place always seemed to be on the Gulf of Mexico Beaches in Alabama and Florida. One of his biggest passions was music. He was a self-taught musician, playing the guitar, harmonica, and drums. He loved spending his time with his children and making memories at concerts, Alabama football games, and on the family farm. He was always a devoted friend, and will be missed by all. A memorial service will be announced soon.