Looking back on when the Royal Theatre open in Troy Published 7:16 pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023

In 1911, the New Royal Theatre opened in Troy. One of the productions was From the Manger to the Cross. According to the Troy Messenger, this show was produced at a cost of one hundred thousand dollars, in authentic locations in Palestine and Egypt. Mr. Joseph B. Elliotte also sang the Holy City, accompanied by Prof. Grella and his band. It was reported that this number alone is worth the price of admission. The admission was 20¢ for adults and 10¢ for children.

Playing to a packed house for about three hours, the New Royal Theatre, the new moving picture show for Troy, had a most auspicious opening last night. The fact was that many were compelled to await upon the outside until they could be accommodated.

The exterior of the theatre is especially beautiful in a design of white, illuminated by frosted incandescent light with artistic shades. An electric plane in the vestibule furnished splendid music, including many very popular selections.

The interior is after the design of the city moving picture theatre, the walls above the wainscoting being in green with panels of gold. The overhead is light cream with a drop from the ceiling along the walls. During the presentation of the pictures a number of ornamental lights of mellow green afford enough light for anyone to see plainly about them, or how to move about the aisles. The pictures over, during the intermission, the theatre is lighted with a galaxy of radiant incandescent lights.

The seating is that of pews, all very comfortable arranged. The floor slopes from the back, allowing those in the rear to see plainly over the heads of others.

instead of being presented upon a canvas, are shown on a large plaster of paris background, giving them clear presentation. The machine used is a late invention of the Powers people, running almost noiselessly and with but the merest amount of flicker. The machine is said to have been the most improved outfit securable in the electric theatre line. Joe Goldwaite is in charge of the machine.

Besides the electric piano on the exterior, a sweet-toned piano on the interior furnished beautiful selections. Rendered by Prof. William Sanders.

Messrs. Folmar and Ogletree, proprietors, say that fans will be installed, suction drafts, etc., keeping the air fresh and pure, no matter how crowded the house. They say that they have also contracted for the best line of films and that the people will appreciate the pictures that they put on each day and night.

Troy is to be congratulated on having this new acquisition.

All of these articles can be found in previous editions of The Troy Messenger. Stay tuned for more. Dianne Smith is the President of the Pike County Historical, Genealogical and Preservation Society.