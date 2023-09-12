Charles Henderson, Pike Lib earn volleyball wins Published 11:28 am Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Both the Charles Henderson Lady Trojans and Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots picked up wins on the volleyball court on Monday.

Charles Henderson bested Highland Home by a score of 3-1, sweeping the last three sets after falling 25-22 in the first set. CHHS rebounded to win the next three sets 25-20, 27-25 and 25-23.

Jordan Owens had a big night for the Lady Trojans with 17 kills, six aces and 11 digs, while Bess Dunn earned seven kills and Ansley Watkins tallied six kills and four digs. Abbey Key added five kills, two digs and one ace along with LaKayla Sellers’ 12 assists, three digs and six aces. Sinai Sanchez earned 14 assists, three digs and three aces. Jordan Ogleclark chipped in with 13 digs and three aces.

The Lady Patriots also picked up a 3-1 win over Luverne, winning the last three sets. Luverne picked up a 25-15 win in the first set before Pike Lib rallied to sweep the next three 25-23, 25-17 and 25-19.

Cara Rushing led the Lady Pats with 15 kills, 10 digs and two aces, while Anna Cate Friday tallied 10 kills and two blocks. Emma Baker tallied eight kills, four blocks and two aces, while Alissa Baron chipped in with eight kills and 15 digs. Addie Renfroe also totaled 25 assists and two kills along with Amy Ramage’s 22 assists and four kills.

The junior varisty also defeated Luverne 2-0, winning both sets 29-21 and 25-17. Eleanor Rice tallied 17 assists and seven aces for the JV Lady Patriots, while Julianne Meyer added seven kills and Holly Stephens earned five aces and five kills.