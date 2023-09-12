Bulldogs host Northside Methodist in region game Friday Published 11:13 am Tuesday, September 12, 2023

The Pike County Bulldogs (1-1, 1-1) will look to put another “W” in the win column this week as Class 3A, Region 2 play continues when Dothan’s Northside Methodist Knights (1-2, 0-1) come to Brundidge this Friday, Sept. 15.

After starting the regular season off with a home loss to Straughn, the Bulldogs answered with a 28-13 win over Ashford last week.

“We started out fast, which is what I wanted to see,” PCHS Coach Mark Hurt said. “I thought we played a lot more focused and we just have to cut down on some of the penalties. We had a couple of turnovers, so we have to get better in those two areas.”

Junior running back Nemo Williams had another big night for the Dawgs, rushing for 110 yards on 15 carries, but teammates Que Carter and Braylin Jackson also had big nights on offense. Jackson tallied 139 all-purpose yards and a touchdown, while Carter rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns on just four carries.

“That helps the team out a whole lot,” Hurt said. “Those guys taking a little bit of the load off (Williams) offensively allowed him to play a lot more on defense and he had a big defensive game, as well. He still played a whole game but those guys giving him some help on offense – making plays on offense – allowed him to make more plays on defense.”

Williams amassed seven tackles, three tackles-for-loss, two sacks and one forced fumble on the defensive end.

Meanwhile Northside started the season off with a win over Houston County before dropping back-to-back home games to Cottonwood and Opp. The Knights have a new head coach this season, Stefan Gainey. Gainey, who previously served for two years as the defensive line coach at Charles Henderson, was Northside’s defensive coordinator for the past two years.

“They have a new coach and have a veteran quarterback, good sized running back and a good receiver,” Hurt said of Northside. “They’re young in some areas up front. Last year they were more ‘Spread’ and are running more power this year.

“They still run the ‘Spread’ but also like to get in more (I-Formation) sets and power sets. We have to be really focused and make sure we know our assignments and play another focused game.”

Pike County and Northside Methodist met for the first time in school history last season, a 28-18 Bulldog win. Hurt said his Dawgs need to continue to stay focused to make that two in a row.

“I just need to see focus from my guys,” Hurt said. “When they’re focused and locked in we play well and we start fast. That’s my expectation I have for us every week; be really focused and locked in on our assignments and what they have to do and play hard with maximum effort.”

Pike County will host Northside Methodist at 7 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium in Brundidge this Friday night.