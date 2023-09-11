Troy vs. Western Kentucky moved to ESPNU, 11.am. kickoff Published 12:27 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

Troy University’s Sept. 23 football game with Western Kentucky at Veterans Memorial Stadium has been moved up to an 11 a.m. kickoff on ESPNU.

The game was originally scheduled for a 6 p.m. kickoff but will now play on national TV with an 11 a.m. kickoff. It will be Troy’s second early kickoff of the season. The Western Kentucky game is Troy’s fifth 2023 game to be set for national television this season. It’s also Troy’s first 11 a.m. kickoff at home since the 2002 contest with Utah State.

The Trojans host James Madison at 6 p.m. this Saturday.