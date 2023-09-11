Troy Volleyball competes at Western Kentucky tournament Published 1:06 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

The Troy Trojans (1-7) traveled to Bowling Green, Ky., to compete in the Holiday Inn-University Plaza Invitational on the campus of Western Kentucky University this past weekend.

The Trojans opened the weekend with a 3-0 loss to host team Western Kentucky on Sept. 8. Troy lost all three sets 25-16, 25-20 and 25-16. Tori Hester led Troy with nine kills, seven digs and one block, while Julia Brooks added seven kills, two blocks and one dig. Janelle Stuempfig tallied 25 assists in the loss, as well.

Then, Troy followed that up with its first win of the 2023 season, knocking off the College of Charleston 3-0 on Sept. 8. Troy won the first two sets 25-23, 25-14 but lost the third set 25-18. The Trojans rallied to win the fourth and final set 25-17.

Hester again led Troy with 19 kills, four aces, two blocks and 10 digs. Brooks added 15 kills, five blocks and three digs, while Amiah Butler chipped in with 12 kills, three blocks and two digs. Stuempfig totaled a career-high 44 kills, while Sara Bates and also earned 10 digs.

The Trojans wrapped up the weekend with a 3-1 loss to the SEC’s Arkansas on Sept. 9. The Trojans lost the first set 25-14 but rallied to tie things up with a 25-22 win in the second set. Arkansas then took the next two sets 25-22 and 25-16 to capture the match.

Hester led the way with 21 kills, one assist, one block and 13 digs, while Butler tallied 16 kills, three blocks and one dig. Brooks also tallied six kills and three blocks. Stuempfig dished 39 assists and also earned seven digs. Jaci Mesa also totaled 13 digs.

After a grueling eight-game road stretch to open the season, the Trojans are finally back at home this Thursday for a big showdown with in-state foe Alabama. This will the 10th time Troy and Alabama have met with the Crimson Tide holding a 1-8 record in the series. The last time the Trojans managed to earn a win against the Tide was in 2021. The Trojans and Tide will tip off at 6 p.m. at Trojan Arena in Troy. The game will also stream on ESPN+.