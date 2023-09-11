Troy University sets Fall Trojan Day for Sept. 23 Published 1:11 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

By Savanah Weed

Registration is now open for one of Troy University’s biggest recruiting days of the year, Fall Trojan Day, set for Saturday, Sept. 23.

During Trojan Day, prospective students will learn more about admissions, scholarships and housing at an in-depth Admissions presentation, as well as meet with academic departments and student organizations during a browse session in Trojan Arena.

“The Troy University Admissions Team is excited to host Fall Trojan Day on Sept. 23,” said Kerry Strickland, Coordinator of Campus Experiences. “Trojan Day is an annual recruiting event that allows prospective students and their families to not only visit campus, but learn about numerous opportunities, organizations and student life here at TROY. We want each student to gain a sense of excitement about their future as a Troy Trojan!”

After the browse session, guests can experience the beautiful Troy Campus, including visiting academic facilities and student life areas. Attendees are encouraged to stay and cheer on the Trojan football team as they take on Western Kentucky here at the Vet—complimentary game tickets will be provided.

Trojan Day schedule:

9:15 a.m.: Check-in at Trojan Arena

9:15 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.: Browse session

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: Admissions presentation

11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.: Lunch

12:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.: Campus tours

2:15 p.m.: Greek life panel (optional)

6 p.m.: Kickoff against Western Kentucky at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium

Please note that the campus tour is a walking tour. To request special accommodations, contact the Office of Admissions at 334-670-3179.

Register online here.