Local artist’s ‘flyer’ lands at historic place Published 5:58 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

Ronald Godwin of Brundidge is “mighty proud” to know that the 1905 Wright Flyer III metal sculpture has landed in a place of historic prominence in Dayton Ohio.

The 1905 Wright Flyer III is the work of his brother and Brundidge artist Larry Godwin and is the metal sculpture version of the “world’s first practical airplane.”

The 5,000-pound sculpture is a stainless steel and aluminum model. The display also features bronze statues of Wilbur Wright at the controls and Orville Wright running alongside talking to his brother at the controls.

The sculpture was built 20 years ago by Larry Godwin and depicts the Wright Brothers; First Flight with the 1905 Wright Flyer III.

“The 1905 Wright Flyer III has been relocated for, what I understand, permanent display in the Wright Dunbar Historic District,” Godwin said. “The flyer is now showcased in the neighborhood where Wilbur and Orville designed the first powered airplane.”

And, in the same location where American poet Paul Lawrence Dunbar wrote his poetry.

“The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places,” Godwin said. “This is a great tribute to the Wright Brothers and makes me especially proud of Larry’s talent and to have been a small part of the 1905 Wright Flyer III. The National Register of Historic Places – that’s a real honor for any artist’s work to be at such an important place.”