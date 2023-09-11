Art by the Tracks: A “Mooooving” experience Published 5:55 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

Bovines, a.k.a. cows, were the focus of interest on the Johnson Center for the Arts’ Second Saturday at Art by the Tracks.

And, for good reason, Frank Thompson, Troy resident and noted “bovine” artist, was the class instructor for Second Saturday in September.

“Bovine” refers to grass-eating animals, especially cows.

And, Thompson is especially interested in, but not limited to, painting cows. And, for added interest, he uses a palette knife to paint bovines with broad, colorful strokes.

Thompson came out to the Johnson Center on Saturday to teach the basics of painting with a palette knife.

“One of the things he encouraged us to do was to be generous with quantities of paint and not to be too tight in applying paint,” said Andrea Pack, JCA director. “We used loose, broad strokes of thick acrylic paint applied to canvas boards. We listened to happy jazz music as we painted and had some delicious homemade muffins. I think, overall, the attendees had a good time. One thing we were all in agreement about is that Frank Thompson is not in danger of being replaced anytime soon as the Bovine Artist of Alabama. But, with a little bit of practice and a few years, whoooo knows?”

Those who are interested in artistic endeavors are encouraged to circle Second Saturdays on their calendars and plan to be at Art by the Tracks.

And, also to take time to visit the amazing exhibits at the JCA. Hours are from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free.