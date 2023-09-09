Pike County bests Ashford in region matchup Published 4:03 pm Saturday, September 9, 2023

The Pike County Bulldogs (1-1, 1-1) picked up a Class 3A, Region 3 win over the Ashford Yellow Jackets (1-2, 0-2) by a score of 28-13 on Friday night.

Pike County jumpstarted the contest with a 63-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage from Braylin Jackson, giving PCHS a 7-0 edge less than a minute into the game. On the Dawgs’ next drive, Que Carter raced for a 71-yard touchdown run to stretch the lead to 14-0 with 6:01 left in the first quarter.

Late in the second quarter, Ashford managed to get back into the game with a 6-yard scoring run to cut Pike County’s lead to 14-7 at halftime.

Neither team managed to find the end zone in the third quarter but Pike County busted things open in the fourth. First, Carter cashed in on a 10-yard touchdown run with 7:11 left in the game to stretch the Bulldog lead to 21-7. Then, Omari Barrow scored on a 3-yard run with 2:05 left, which sealed the game. Barrow completed a 40-yard pass to Jackson on the drive.

Ashford scored on a 71-yard pass with less than a minute remaining but PCHS held on for the 28-13 region win.

Pike County outgained Ashford 348-155 with 297 yards on the ground despite Pike County turning the ball over twice. Pike County was also penalized 13 times, compared to Ashford’s eight penalties.

Nemo Williams led the PCHS offense with 110 yards on 15 carries, while Carter added 95 yards and two touchdowns on four carries. Jackson earned 139 all-purpose yards with 85 yards and a touchdown on six carries along with four catches for 54 yards.

Both Jackson and Williams had a big night on defense, as well. Jackson tallied four tackles, 1.5 tackles-for-loss and two pass breakups, while Williams earned seven tackles, three tackles-for-loss, one sack and one forced fumble. Markelis Hobdy also netted seven tackles and three tackles-for-loss.

Pike County is back at home on Sept. 15 for a region game against Northside Methodist from Dothan.