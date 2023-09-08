Tupper presents Cinema Saturday for grown ups Published 11:51 am Friday, September 8, 2023

Whoever said the best things in life are free, must have been a patron of the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge.

The library will host Cinema Saturday for Grownups at 10 a.m. Saturday. And, it’s free!

The featured movie will be “Where the Crawdads Sing,” which is based on the book “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens.

Theresa Trawick, library director, said the storyline features a woman who grew up alone in the wild North Carolina marshes.

“The woman becomes suspect in the murder of a well-to-do young man from the nearby town,” Trawick said. “‘Where the Crawdads Sing” was first a New York Times bestselling phenomenon, then a major motion picture.”

More than 18 million copies of “Where the Crawdads Sing” were sold worldwide and was a Goodreads Choice Award nominee for Best Historical Fiction.

The movie, filmed in Louisiana, was released in 2022 and grossed $144 million worldwide.

Trawick said “Where the Crawdads Sing” is an outstanding movie so, grab a family member or friend and come watch this amazing movie while enjoying popcorn and a drink.