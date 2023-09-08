Troy Arrest Reports, Saturday, September 9, 2023

Published 7:14 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

By Submitted Article

August 31

Minor, Robbery

Minor, Robbery

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Manning, Nicholas S, Age 37, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Alias Warrants

Berry, Antnious C, Age 36, Contempt of Court

Patterson, Shamera R, Age 27, Capias Warrant

McNeal, RJ, Age 39, Domestic Criminal Mischief

September 1

White, Brandy L, Age 37, Criminal Trespass

Lynn, Jacob R, Age 35, Domestic Assault, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Carpenter, Catherine I, Age 29, Receiving Stolen Property

September 9

Lynn, Jacob R, Age 35, Domestic Harassment

Swindall, Perez L, Age 32, Possession of Marijuana

Minor, Criminal Trespass

Minor, Minor in Consumption of Alcohol

Perry Jr, Johnny R, Age 32, Domestic Violence, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

September 3

Baimbridge, Gyjuan J, Age 24, Domestic Harassment

Savage, Myuah J, Age 22, Domestic Assault

Minor, Possession of Marijuana

Minor, Disorderly Conduct, Minor in Consumption of Alcohol

Davenport, Jason T, Age 32, Alias Warrant

Murry, Antwaun M, Age 46, Domestic Assault

September 4

Curtis, Kayla A, Age 22, Assault

Pollard, Tyiesha R, Age 41, Murder

Duncan, Brittney P, Age 23, Alias Warrant

September 5

Mcclaney, James E, Age 59, Theft

Cummings, Defrederick D, Age 38, Harassment, Obstructing Government Operations, Alias Warrant

Minor, Obstructing Government Operations

Flowers, Lakirria D, Age 33, Alias Warrant

Tucker, Curtis L, Age 30, Contempt of Court

Debose Jr, Earl, Age 61, Theft, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Wheeler, Cornelius M, Age 37, Capias Warrant

September 6

Mock, Amanda L, 43, Criminal Trespass

Miller, Cameron W, 23, Shoplifting

Fuller II, Tyrone R, 29, Alias Warrant, Obstructing Government Operations

Minor, Public Lewdness

September 7

Parrish, Caleb T, 26, SORNA Violation

Oneal, Shaterrika D, 26, Possession of Marijuana

Sheppard, Kayla R, 28, Contempt of Court

More newsletter

It’s celebration season time!

Coffee County Arts Alliance announces upcoming arts events

Alaisha Thomas graduates from LEO Academy

Another ‘Day in Infamy’

Print Article

  • Polls

    Who will win the National Championship?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events