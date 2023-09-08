Troy Arrest Reports, Saturday, September 9, 2023
Published 7:14 pm Friday, September 8, 2023
August 31
Minor, Robbery
Minor, Robbery
Manning, Nicholas S, Age 37, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Alias Warrants
Berry, Antnious C, Age 36, Contempt of Court
Patterson, Shamera R, Age 27, Capias Warrant
McNeal, RJ, Age 39, Domestic Criminal Mischief
September 1
White, Brandy L, Age 37, Criminal Trespass
Lynn, Jacob R, Age 35, Domestic Assault, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Carpenter, Catherine I, Age 29, Receiving Stolen Property
September 9
Lynn, Jacob R, Age 35, Domestic Harassment
Swindall, Perez L, Age 32, Possession of Marijuana
Minor, Criminal Trespass
Minor, Minor in Consumption of Alcohol
Perry Jr, Johnny R, Age 32, Domestic Violence, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
September 3
Baimbridge, Gyjuan J, Age 24, Domestic Harassment
Savage, Myuah J, Age 22, Domestic Assault
Minor, Possession of Marijuana
Minor, Disorderly Conduct, Minor in Consumption of Alcohol
Davenport, Jason T, Age 32, Alias Warrant
Murry, Antwaun M, Age 46, Domestic Assault
September 4
Curtis, Kayla A, Age 22, Assault
Pollard, Tyiesha R, Age 41, Murder
Duncan, Brittney P, Age 23, Alias Warrant
September 5
Mcclaney, James E, Age 59, Theft
Cummings, Defrederick D, Age 38, Harassment, Obstructing Government Operations, Alias Warrant
Minor, Obstructing Government Operations
Flowers, Lakirria D, Age 33, Alias Warrant
Tucker, Curtis L, Age 30, Contempt of Court
Debose Jr, Earl, Age 61, Theft, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Wheeler, Cornelius M, Age 37, Capias Warrant
September 6
Mock, Amanda L, 43, Criminal Trespass
Miller, Cameron W, 23, Shoplifting
Fuller II, Tyrone R, 29, Alias Warrant, Obstructing Government Operations
Minor, Public Lewdness
September 7
Parrish, Caleb T, 26, SORNA Violation
Oneal, Shaterrika D, 26, Possession of Marijuana
Sheppard, Kayla R, 28, Contempt of Court