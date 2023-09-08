Section of E. Walnut Street to be closed on Sept. 11 for maintenance Published 12:29 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

A section of E. Walnut Street in Troy will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11, for maintenance.

The eastbound lane on a section of the 100 block of E. Walnut Street – adjacent to 115 N. Three Notch Street – will be closed from 6 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Sept. 11 for maintenance on the handrails along the 100 block of N. Three Notch Street. No traffic will be permitted on this lane of E. Walnut Street during that time. The lane will be reopened upon completion of the maintenance.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes to avoid this area during the lane closure. Motorists that disregard the “Road Closed” and “Do Not Enter” signs are subject to a fine. For more information, contact City of Troy Planning and Zoning Administrator Melissa Sanders, at (334) 566-0177.