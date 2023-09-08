Second Saturday a bovine opportunity Published 11:50 am Friday, September 8, 2023

In today’s world, there are about 135 chickens for every cow. Perhaps, that’s the reason Frank Thompson, would rather paint cows than chickens. Or, perhaps, painting cows is the local artist’s way of highlighting the rural lifestyle.

Either way, Thompson will hold a master class on how to paint the humble bovine at Second Saturday at Art by the Tracks from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday. A fee is charged.

Not only will Thompson show the class how to paint his favorite subject, the cow, he will also demonstrate how to use his favorite art tool, the palette knife, said Andrea Pack, JCA director.

“This class is a great opportunity, not only to learn from the artist himself, but to socialize with friends, try something new and challenge your inner creative self,” Pack said. “And, it’s also an opportunity to learn to let loose and enjoy the process of art.”

And, experience does not matter.

“Even experienced painters will be introduced to a new tool, the palette knife, So, it will be a fun/learning workshop,” Pack said.

Those who are interested in participating in the Second Saturday Studio on Saturday at Art by the Tracks may register by calling 670-2287 or visiting the JCA from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. through Friday or JUST SHOW UP!

The Johnson Center will also be open from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday. The JCA features the artwork of local artist, Thompson and Ruth Walker.