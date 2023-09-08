Monday deadline for Pet Photo Contest entries

Published 11:52 am Friday, September 8, 2023

By Jaine Treadwell

With the deadlines for entry in the Humane Society of Pike County’s 2024 Pet Photo Contest only days away, pet parents are encouraged not to disappoint.

Every pet entered in the prestigious pet photo contest will be pictured on the HSPC’s 2024 Pet Photo Calendar, said Donna Brockmann, HSPC, president.

“The entry fee is only $10 so don’t let the deadline of 5 p.m. Monday, September 11 slip by,” Brockmann said. “Voting will continue until 5 p.m. Friday, September 22. Votes are one dollar. And, every entry and every vote will mean more funding for the HSPC’s annual spay/neuter clinic.

To enter a pet in the 2024 HSPC Pet Photo Contest go online to www.pikehumane.org or on site to Guynn’s Income Tax and Bookkeeping Services

Haisten, Shipman & Wiggins and Jinright’s Hillside Antiques or mail the entry to PO Box 296, Troy 36081.

