Lady Patriots top Highland Home in volleyball action Published 12:45 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

The Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots picked up a 3-0 sweep of the Highland Home Flying Squadron in a Class 2A, Area 5 match on Thursday.

The Lady Pats won 25-10, 25-11 and 25-7 in all three sets. Cara Rushing led the Lady Patriots with 13 kills and three aces. Emma Baker tallied nine kills and nine aces, while Anna Cate Friday added 16 kills and one block. Also, Amy Ramage totaled four aces and 11 assists, while Addie Renfroe totaled 22 assists and nine aces. Alissa Barron chipped in with two aces and four kills.

The junior varsity Lady Patriots also picked up a 2-0 win over Highland Home, winning both sets 25-11 and 25-10. Eleanor Rice earned five aces, two kills and 23 assists, while Sarah Strickland totaled four kills and eight aces. Holly Stephens also tallied six kills and Mary Holland Stephens had eight kills and three aces.

The Goshen Lady Eagles also swept Class 1A’s Brantley Lady Bulldogs by as core of 3-0, taking all three sets 25-20, 25-20 and 25-21. Paitin Riley led the way with nine kills and four aces for Goshen, while Alyssa Pippins tallied five kills and five aces. Jaci Rushing totaled nine assists and Emily Hussey chipped in with 20 digs.

Ariton also picked up a sweep in a tri-match with Dale County and Samson. The Lady Purple Cats beat Dale County 25-22 and 25-15, while topping Samson 25-14 and 25-17.

Madison Gulford, Sarah Turvey and Mary Caroline Lowery each had two kills against Dale County, while both Caitlyn Webb and Makinley Munn earned two aces against Samson.