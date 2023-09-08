It’s celebration season time! Published 7:19 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

For 20 years, people of all ages and, from all walks of life, have been coming home to the We Piddle Around Theater at suppertime, more than 23,000 of them.

On two weekends in November, the doors of the We Piddle Around Theater will open for the 20th Year Celebration of “Come Home, It’s Suppertime,” Alabama’s Official Folklife Play.

Lawrence Bowden, president of the sponsoring Brundidge Historical Society, said the original folklife play opened in 2002 without great expectations.

“I don’t believe anyone, who was part of that first production, thought that ‘Come Home’ would be around 20 years later,” Bowden said. “The hope of the Brundidge Historical Society was that the We Piddle Around Theater would provide opportunities for those were interested in community theater and would bring positive recognition to our town. Now, 20 years later, our hope is that it will continue to do both.”

Bowden and Johnny Steed are 20-year veterans of “Come Home, It’s Suppertime.” However, there are several longtime cast and crew members who have “been home” for 10 to 17 years

“The cast has been, and is, made up of people of all ages,” Bowden said. “Many of the children who ‘cut their teeth’ at the theater are now adults and have moved away. Hopes are that they will be able to ‘come home’ to celebrate with us.”

The Celebration productions for “Come Home” will be, traditionally, on the first two weekends, in November.

The cast of the Celebration will include many familiar faces and some in new roles. The cast will welcome several new members.

“We are working toward the completion of the cast and have several roles to fill,” Bowden said. “Anyone who has been or would like to be member of the cast or crew is encouraged to call 334-670-6302 or 256-590-7142, including musicians, including a fiddler, and singers”

The Celebration Season will include an opportunity for former cast, musicians, crew, cooks and bottle washers to come together for a time of fun, music and fellowship. Those who have been a part of “Come Home” over the years are asked to provide contact information by calling one of the above numbers or emailing anneregister@troycable.net.