Coffee County Arts Alliance announces upcoming arts events Published 7:18 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

The Coffee County Arts Alliance has announced its entertainment schedule for the 2023-24 arts season.

The season will get off with fanfare in the presentation of “We’ll Meet Again,” a new American

Musical on September 19 at the Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center.

Three on a String will be at the EHS Performing Arts Center on November 7.

On December The Messiah, a community choral concert by the Enterprise First Baptist Church the Enterprise will be presented in downtown Enterprise. The Lettermen will be in town in January and the Dallas Brother will follow in February.

The Coffee County Arts Alliance will close out its 2023-24 art entertainment calendar with the Piney Woods Arts and Crafts Show on the campus of Enterprise State Community College April 20 and 21.

The 2023-24 arts season will be dedicated to Luella B. Henderson.

The season program are made possible by grant funding from the Alabama State Council on the Art with support from the National Endowment for the Arts and the sponsors and members of the Coffee County Arts Alliance.

For tickets and more information call 334-406-2787.