CHHS hammers Greenville 39-6 Published 10:54 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

By Dan Smith

GREENVILLE, AL – Zach Coleman scored three touchdowns and Jywon Boyd added two as the Charles Henderson High Trojans hammered the Greenville Tigers 39-6 Friday night in a Class 5A, Region 2 matchup in Greenville’s Tiger Stadium.

The Trojans improve to 1-1 on the season and 1-0 in region competition, while Greenville stands at 0-2, 0-1 respectively.

“I was proud of our effort throughout the day,” said Head Coach Quinn Hambrite, in this third season with CHHS. “I felt like we needed to do exactly what we needed to do in the first half, but I feel like we did not finish the game like we should have finished it. We knew it was going to get chippy and we should not have reacted, but we did late in the game. But other than that, I was proud of our effort.”

The Trojan offense, guided by senior quarterback Parker Adams celebrating his 18th birthday, scored on five of their seven offensive possessions.

Coleman ran for 194 yards on only 11 carries, and scored on touchdown runs of 15 yards, 34 yards and 49 yards, while Boyd had a 17-yard TD reception and a 55-yard interception return for a touchdown.

The Trojans scored on their first offensive possession when Adams found Boyd open for a 17-yard touchdown pass play, on a scoring drive set up by an interception from CHHS defender Dertavious Lee.

Nik Peerson kicked the extra point for the 7-0 lead with 6:17 remaining in the first quarter.

It would be midway of the second quarter before CHHS would score again, this time on a 15-yard carry by Coleman, and the senior would score again on a 34-yard carry with 2:20 to go in the first half to push CHHS up 22-0.

Adams and CHHS caught Greenville napping on the extra-point attempt, as Adams lofted a pass to Antonio Frazier who ran around right end for a two-point conversion and a 22-0 Trojan lead.

On the first play for Greenville on their next series Boyd intercepted a Tiger pass and juked and jived before sprinting 55 yards for a touchdown, Peerson kicked, and it was for a 29-0 lead, which the Trojans carried into the locker room at halftime.

CHHS received the kickoff to open the second half, and on the second offensive play Coleman exploded for a 49-yard touchdown carry for a 36-0 lead following another PAT by Peerson.

The Tigers got on the scoreboard when Calderious Williams scored from 13 yards out, the extra point was wide, and it was 36-6 with 2:20 to go in the third.

The Trojans moved to the Greenville 30-yard line where they faced fourth down, and Perrson boomed a 47-yard field goal with 3:31 to play in the contest for the 39-6 lead, which would be the final.

Coleman was the big ground gainer on the night with 194 yards on 11 carries and three touchdowns, Frazier had 22 yards on five attempts including a 2-point conversion reception.

Adams had a great 18th birthday, completing 5 of 8 passes for 61 yards and a touchdown.

The Trojans are on the road again next Friday when they travel to Carroll of Ozark for another Class 5A, Region 2 matchup.

Carroll is 2-1 on the season following a 27-14 win over Rehobeth Friday evening.

“Carroll scored 62 points (against Dale County) a week ago, and they have a firepower offense,” said Coach Hambrite. “They’ve got some guys that can run with the best of them. Their quarterback last year (Keyshawn Cole) at one point in time had the best 100-meters time. He’s a dynamic quarterback and one of the most dynamic quarterbacks we will see this season. We have to give ourselves a chance to keep him in the pocket. If he gets loose it is going to be very hard for us.”