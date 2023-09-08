Ariton thumps Geneva County Published 10:51 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

The Class 2A No. 10-ranked Ariton Purple Cats (1-2, 1-0) earned their first win of the 2023 season on Friday by a sore of 35-6 over the Geneva County Bulldogs (0-2, 0-1) in a Class 2A, Region 2 game.

Ariton jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and led 35-0 at halftime. Geneva County scored six points in the fourth quarter but wouldn’t get any closer as the Cats earned their first victory of the season.

Ariton rolled up 279 yards of offense – a season-high – with 182 yards coming on the ground and 97 yards passing. All-State athlete Ian Senn caught one pass for 66 yards and a touchdown, while Myles Tyler caught one pass for 31 yards and a touchdown. Jayden Caple rushed for 37 yards on two carries and Triston Silavent rushed for 38 yards on nine carries. Quarterback Addison Senn completed 2-of-11 passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns along with rushing for 32 yards and two touchdowns on six carries.

Tyler led the Ariton defense with 11 tackles and one tackle-for-loss, while Trevor Johnston added 10 tackles and one tackle-for-loss. Gabe Jones tallied eight tackles, one fumble recovery and one tackle-for-loss along with McGuire’s six tackles and two tackles-for-loss. Ian Senn and Jessie Pelham each intercepted one pass.

The Purple Cats will try to keep their momentum going next week on the road at GW Long in another region game on Sept. 15.