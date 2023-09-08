Alaisha Thomas graduates from LEO Academy Published 7:17 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

Brundidge Police Chief Sam Green has welcomed Alaisha Thomas of Troy to the Brundidge Police Department. Green said Thomas will have an immediate and positive impact on the force and will be an asset to the City of Brundidge.

Thomas is a recent graduate of the Wiregrass Law Enforcement Academy in Dothan.

Thomas graduated from the academy with high honors including the Commander’s Award and the Academic Achievement Award. Thomas was also recognized as the Class Secretary/Treasurer.

In presenting the Commander’s Award, Jimmy Helms, academy director, said the award is an honor presented to the trainee who displays the highest potential for effective leadership and achievements within the class in combination with an observed demeanor that indicates a keen interest in all aspects of law enforcement.

The recipient of the Commander’s Award was also recognized for input and dedication to maintaining rapport and comradery among members.

Helms said the Academic Achievement Award recognized Thomas for achieving the highest overall academic average of 96.55 on all examinations throughout the entire training cycle.

Thomas was also recognized for her contributions as secretary and treasurer. Thomas controlled all class correspondence and funds and provided administrative support throughout the training.

Thomas said her dad served in the military and she always admired his dedication to county and his commitment to others.

“I wanted to be like him in his dedication to others,” Thomas said. “I’m looking forward to being a member of the Brundidge Police Department and serving the community.”

For Thomas, the Wiregrass Law Enforcement Academy was challenging but a great learning experience that will benefit her throughout her career in law enforcement.

Thomas said law enforcement comes with risks but it is important that there are those who are willing to accept the risks in an effort to keep communities and individuals safe and secure.

Thomas views Brundidge as a “great town with good people” and a town with opportunities for growth.

“I’m looking forward to serving Brundidge and its people,” Thomas said. “I am proud to be a member of the Brundidge Police Department and thank Chief Green for his encouragement and support.”

Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd said Thomas will be an asset to the Brundidge Police Department and to the community.

“We are proud of our police department and appreciate the dedication and commitment of our officers to our town,” Boyd said. “We thank them for their service.”