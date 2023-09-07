Troy soccer wins fourth straight Published 10:03 am Thursday, September 7, 2023

On Sunday, Sept. 3, the Troy Trojans (5-1-0) soccer team picked up their fourth straight victory 4-1 over Alabama State (1-4-1) at home.

The win marks the first time Troy has won four straight games since 2019. Troy’s Gabrielle Chariter scored a goal on a free kick at the 35:00 mark to give the Trojans a 1-0 lead. Troy didn’t score again until Dolce Villaflor scored off an assist from Jordan Stack at the 61:00 mark.

The Trojans then scored two more goals in the next 10 minutes. Riley Rojahn scored a goal next and then Villaflor scored her second goal of the afternoon at the 72:00 mark off an assist from Delaney Wells and Rojahn. Alabama State eanred its only goal of the match 80:00 into the game.

Both Villaflor – a Central Michigan transfer – and Rojahn scored the first goals of their career. Goalie Rubie Kelley had her three-game shutout streak broken by allowing her first goal since Aug. 20 but she also earned her 15th save of the season. Her saves ranks eighth in the Sun Belt this season.

Troy is back at home this afternoon at 7 p.m. against Samford and travels to Jacksonville, Fla., this Sunday, Sept. 10, to face North Florida to close out the non-conference portion of the 2023 schedule.