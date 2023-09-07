Area Volleyball teams pick up wins Published 9:34 am Thursday, September 7, 2023

Earlier this week, Goshen, Pike County, Pike Liberal Arts and Charles Henderson were all in volleyball action.

On Tuesday, the Goshen Lady Eagles won a Class 2A, Area 5 match over Highland Home 3-2 in an exciting effort. Goshen grabbed the first set 25-16 but Highland Home tied things up with a 25-23 win in the second set. Goshen once again took the third set 25-21 but the Lady Flying Squadron forced a fifth set after winning 25-12 in the fourth. In the final set, Goshen took the set and the match 15-12.

Paitin Riley led Goshen with nine kills and five aces along with Alyssa Pippins’ seven kills and five aces. Mikayla Mallard also tallied seven kills and Emily Hussey earned 29 digs.

Pike County picked up a 3-0 sweep over Barbour County earlier this week. The Lady Dawgs won 25-8, 25-8 and 25-22 in the three sets. Hailey Griffin led PCHS with 13 aces and 10 kills, while Nattayle Hughes added seven aces. Abigail Griffin tallied 10 aces and Arianna Straw earned eight aces.

The Charles Henderson lady Trojans lost to Brewbaker Tech 3-1 in a Class 5A, Area 4 matchup. Brewbaker won the first set 25-7 and picked up a 25-15 win in the second set but the Lady Trojans rallied to win the third set 25-11. Brewbaker capped off the match with a 25-17 win in the fourth set.

Jordan Owens tallied four kills, three aces and seven digs in the loss, while Kahden Bivin added two kills, two aces and five digs. Abby Key also earned two kills and five digs, while Katie Sparrow totaled two kills.

The Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots lost 3-0 to GW Long in a rematch from earlier in the season. Long won all three sets 25-11, 25-8 and 25-13.