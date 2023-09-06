Time ticking down on Pet Photo Contest Published 5:09 pm Wednesday, September 6, 2023

With the deadlines for entry in the Humane Society of Pike County’s 2024 Pet Photo Contest only days away, pet parents are encouraged not to disappoint.

Every pet entered in the prestigious pet photo contest will be pictured on the HSPC’s 2024 Pet Photo Calendar, said Donna Brockmann, HSPC, president.

“The entry fee is only $10 so don’t let the deadline of 5 p.m. Monday, September 11 slip by,” Brockmann said. “Voting will continue until 5 p.m. Friday, September 22. Votes are one dollar. And, every entry and every vote will mean more funding for the HSPC’s annual spay/neuter clinic.

“The best way to reduce the number of unwanted and, too often, abused dogs and cats in Pike County is to spay/neuter,” Brockmann said. “The HSPC will pay $50 on each spay/neuter procedure for dogs and cats here in Pike County as long as the funds last. That is why the Pet Photo Contest and the 2024 Pet Photo Calendar sales are so important.”

To enter a pet in the 2024 HSPC Pet Photo Contest go online to www.pikehumane.org or on site to Guynn’s Income Tax and Bookkeeping Services

Haisten, Shipman & Wiggins and Jinright’s Hillside Antiques or mail the entry to PO Box 296, Troy 36081.