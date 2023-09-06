New ventures headline Brundidge Council meeting Published 5:07 pm Wednesday, September 6, 2023

The Brundidge City Council met Tuesday night and welcomed Minister Leonard Brent and Mary Poe of the House of Hope who made presentations to the council.

Brent brought before the council his desire to host an event at Galloway Park that would have a Christian atmosphere.

There are many, Brent said, who don’t attend church but would benefit from an outreach event where everyone is welcomed and respected.

“Those who attend would have direct involvement with families who go to church,” Brent said. “Plans are to have an evangelist available for one-on-one counseling. That association would be a positive influence and have the potential to change lives.”

Brent said the target date for the revival event is 2 p.m. on November 10 and 11 at Galloway Park. Security will be provided.

Mary Poe addressed the council with plans to re-open the House of Hope on South Main Street in Brundidge.

The House of Hope was originally under the direction of the Alabama Adult and Teen Challenge.

In January 2023, board of directors of the Alabama Adult and Teen Challenge (House of Hope) voted to deed the property to a ministry more closely associated with the Brundidge area.

Poe, House of Hope executive director, said the House of Hope will be a place for women who are recovering from addictions to transition back into society in a faith-based environment.

She expressed hope that the House of Hope, which is a non-profit organization and a beacon of hope, will receive funding from the City of Brundidge.

Brundidge Police Chief Sam Green introduced Alaisha Thomas to the council. Green said Thomas, who recently graduated from the Police Academy in Dothan, will be an immediate asset to the Brundidge Police Department and to the City of Brundidge.

The Brundidge City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at Brundidge City Hall. The meetings are open to the public.