JCA to host Center Stages Published 5:08 pm Wednesday, September 6, 2023

At the Johnson Center for the Arts, the arts are for all ages through the ages.

So, Andrea Pack, JCA director, said the Johnson Center is excited to announce Center Stagers once again.

Pack said Center Stagers is an after-school activity designed to build confidence in children, identify their unique talents and provide opportunities to contribute to a team effort.

“Center Stagers will also increase a child’s ability to express himself or herself and provide opportunities to be on stage, front and center,” Pack said.

“We are opening our fourth season of Center Stagers for children ages 11-14 on Tuesdays from 3:45-5:30 p.m. and for children ages 7-10 on Thursdays from 3:45-5:30.

Jenny Davis Meadows is the Center Stagers director for the season, with Will Hornsby as assistant director.

This session will be open for 25 participants per group, on a first-come, first-served basis. A few scholarships will be available for applicants based on need. For that application, please reach out to the Johnson Center on an individual basis.

Registration forms are available on the JCA website jcatroy.org.

The fee is $40. Payment may be made online or in person at the JCA. The hours of operation are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.