Area schools remain in ASWA Top 10 Published 12:38 pm Wednesday, September 6, 2023

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Poll was released on Wednesday and a number of area schools remain in their respective Top 10s.

While Charles Henderson fell from No. 2 after losing to Class 7A Mary G. Montgomery last week, the Trojans remain at No. 4 in the Class 5A. The defending State Champion Ramsay also lost last week and fell to No. 2. Pleasant Grove is the new No. 1 in 5A with Faith-Mobile at No. 3, Moody at No. 5, UMS-Wright at six, Beauregard coming in at seven, Gulf Shores at No. 8, Central-Clay County at No. 10 and Leeds at No. 10.

After losing to Straughn last week, Pike County fell out of the 3A Top 10 with Straughn stepping into the No. 10 spot.

Meanwhile Goshen moved up to No. 7 and Ariton fell to No. 10 in Class 2A. Ariton and Class 7A’s Hoover are the only two schools in the state to be 0-2 and still ranked in the Top 10. BB Comer sits at No. 1 in 2A with Highland Home at No. 2, Pisgah at No. 3, Fyffe at No. 4, Reeltown in the No. 5 spot, Vincent at No. 6, Tuscaloosa-Academy at No. 8 and Luverne at No. 9.